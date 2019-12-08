Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
1903 Green Street
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
1903 Green Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McIlvaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walter McIlvaine Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Walter McIlvaine Sr. Obituary
William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 pm at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 11:00 am until time of Mass at 12:00 pm.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Bill would have encouraged your charitable giving before year's end. Gifts in his memory can be made to: St. Catherine's High School, 1200 Park Avenue, Racine WI 53403 or The Johnny Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund

(to support aspiring high school brass musicians), Community State Bank, 8930 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant WI 53406.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -