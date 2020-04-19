|
|
Bill White, age 82. Formerly of Northfield, IL and the last 24 years Eatonton, GA. Beloved husband of Barbara for 61 years, who he met on a blind date in high school. Loving father of Christy (Jim) Henry and Ellie (Scott) Ambuehl. Fond brother of Larry. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Adele, Betty, and Bud; other relatives, and many friends. Bill was an architect and structural engineer, retiring in 2015 after a distinguished career at Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates where he headed the Architecture Division. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and worldwide traveler – enjoying all three pursuits with his lifelong love - his family. He was also a talented designer and the creator of beautiful watercolor paintings that adorn the homes of many friends and family. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and a patience and kindness for others that will be deeply missed by all who had the fortune to know him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the University of Illinois School of Architecture, https://arch.illinois.edu/giving-architecture.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020