Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Wiard


1943 - 2019
William Wiard Obituary
Bill was born June 3, 1943 in Chicago and died on November 4, 2019. As a cofounder of Windy City Cutting Die, an avid golfer, and fisherman, Bill created many lasting friendships. His charisma and ability to make people laugh were consistent throughout life. William is survived by his daughters Georgia and Traci, his brother Ron, and his 4 grandkids. Visitation Friday, Nov 8, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Glueckert Funeral Home 1520 N Arlington Heights Road
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
