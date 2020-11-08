William "Billy" Woloshin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 85; beloved husband and best friend of Roz Woloshin, nee Wolansky for 65 years; loving father of Marla (Dr Stephen) Nash, Laura (David) Kopka, and Debbie (Mark) Glickman; adored grandfather of Jeremy, Danielle, and Matthew Nash, Ashley Kopka (Evan) Wayne, Kimberly Kopka (Alton) Gaines, Justin (Meghan) Kopka, and Jennifer Kopka, Alana, Rachel, and Jaclyn Glickman; proud great grandfather of Sophie and Madeline Kopka, and Maxton and Beckett Wayne; devoted son of the late Charlie and the late Ray Woloshin; cherished brother of Lou (late Renee) Woloshin; dear brother-in-law of Estelle (late Eddie) Miller; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Billy was a long-time founding partner at Beermann Swerdlove Law Firm and a founding member of the Great Vest Side Club. He will be fondly remembered by his family, many friends, and clients as a warm and caring person. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Billy's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Great Vest Side Club of Chicago, 2222 Chestnut Ave., #101, Glenview, IL 60026, www.greatvestside.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.