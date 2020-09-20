1/1
William Zuehlke
William "Bill" Zuehlke, 78, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. He was married on April 19, 1965, to his wife Kathleen (Hays) and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together. Bill grew up in Chicago, Illinois, graduating from Morgan Park High School. He was a 1965 graduate of Southern Illinois University and received a Masters of Education from Northern Illinois University. Bill had a distinguished 40 year career in public education, serving as a teacher, principal and then as a Superintendent. Throughout his career he exhibited the highest level of character, integrity and leadership and was respected for his deep commitment to improving America's public education system. Bill and Kathy moved to Sun City Center in 2019 to enjoy their retirement in Florida's warm climate. Bill loved traveling, bridge and reading a good book.

Bill is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Christine (Heri) and Lisa (Salgado), his son-in-laws James Heri and Reene Salgado, and his grandchildren Joshua, Danielle, Alicia, Bryan, Enrique and Carolyn.

A memorial service will be held in 2021 in Rantoul, Illinois. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to The Education Trust at edtrust.org/what-you-can-do/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society, Ruskin, FL


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Ruski
308 East College Ave
Ruskin, FL 33570
8136453231
