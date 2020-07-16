1/1
Willie H. Kerby
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Willie H. Kerby, 89, of Elgin died July 10, 2020. Born September 7, 1930 in Lyons, GA. Willie was a proud veteran. He enjoyed fishing and going to the casino. He will be missed by his family. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Boege); loving father of the late Bill Kerby, Michael Chrusciel (Carolyn), Carolyn Schultz, Cathryn Bieneman, Charles Chrusciel; cherished grandpa of Zachary, Kyle, Erin, Michael, David (Sarah), Ryan (Amy), Samantha, Pamela (Alex); dear great grandpa of Nathan, Alexis, Peyton; caring son of the late Robert and Alice (nee Driggers); fond brother of Jimmy (Carolyn), Kathy (Joe) and uncle to many. Visitation 1:00p.m. until time of service 2:00p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Burial private at the South Elgin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, would be appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
