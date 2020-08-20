Willie Mae Taylor (Ga-Ga) was born January 19,1930. At the age of 90 (Ga-Ga) peacefully went to her eternal resting place on August 15, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Taylor, mother and father Clarence and Laura (Lena) Stewart, daughter Vanessa Jenkins and great grandson Kyle Ferguson Jr. She is survived by six children Alenanne, (Kennedy), Frank, Kyle, Sherry, (Nate), Dorian, and Alfred. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren, sister Princelle Armstrong-Bae, two brothers Thomas and Julius Stewart, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins. Her special homie Eileen Means and Minnie Porter.Visitation- Friday August 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. @ Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral home.Funeral services- Saturday August 22, 2020 @ Trinity United Church of Christ- Gary @ 11 a.m.1276 W. 19th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Burial- Evergreen Cemetery.