Wilma Ann Satalic, age 90, late of Chicago, beloved mother of John (Diane Aigotti), loving grandmother of Michael, Jessica, Samuel, and Charlotte and loving aunt of Marcel, Craig, Donald and Anthony and many grand-nieces and nephews. She was born on September 12th, 1929 in South Chicago to Samuel and Anna (Burin) Satalic and lived there her entire life until moving to St. Mary's Home in 2017. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Edward "Murphy", Walter "Babe" (late Jeanne), Frank "Sam" (late Katheryn) and John. She attended John L. Marsh Elementary School and Bowen High School. She worked for Illinois Bell as a telephone operator in the 1950's and 1960's and loved to travel, particularly to visit her extended family in Southern California. She sacrificed a great deal to raise her son as a single mother, and he is eternally grateful to her. She loved to read and cultivated a home life emphasizing the enduring value of education and the concept that a person's reach should always exceed their grasp. She had a dry wit and a great sense of humor concerning human foibles and pretensions. She was devoted to her family and in particular to her grandchildren, whom she adored and were the joy of her later years. She was the last of her generation in the family and was greatly loved and respected. Services and interment will be privately held. Her family requests that gifts in her memory be directed to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Mary's Home in Chicago, in gratitude for the exceptional and loving care she received. May flights of angels sing to thy rest.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020