Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of La Grange
150 S. Ashland Avenue
La Grange, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
23060 W. Jefferson
Joliet, IL
View Map

Wilma Frew Beshoar


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Frew Beshoar Obituary
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Wilma Frew Beshoar, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 93. Wilma was born in Joliet on April 7, 1926 to William and Bernice Frew. She married her high school sweetheart, John Richard "Jack" Beshoar on October 5, 1945 and became a fulltime homemaker. She will be forever missed by her children, Debbie (Ken), David (Shawna) and Perry (Rose Winter), and grandchildren, Jack (Lisa), Daniel, Andrew (Emily), Caitlin (Matt Schillo), Jack, many nieces and nephews and her cat, Pepper. Visitation will be Friday, March 20th, 4-8 pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St, Countryside. A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 21, 10 am at First Presbyterian Church of La Grange, 150 S. Ashland Ave, La Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hinsdale Humane Society at hinsdalehumanesociety.org as Wilma was a cat lover extraordinaire! Please visit www.hjfunerals.com to read her full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -