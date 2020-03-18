|
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Wilma Frew Beshoar, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 93. Wilma was born in Joliet on April 7, 1926 to William and Bernice Frew. She married her high school sweetheart, John Richard "Jack" Beshoar on October 5, 1945 and became a fulltime homemaker. She will be forever missed by her children, Debbie (Ken), David (Shawna) and Perry (Rose Winter), and grandchildren, Jack (Lisa), Daniel, Andrew (Emily), Caitlin (Matt Schillo), Jack, many nieces and nephews and her cat, Pepper. Visitation will be Friday, March 20th, 4-8 pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St, Countryside. A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 21, 10 am at First Presbyterian Church of La Grange, 150 S. Ashland Ave, La Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hinsdale Humane Society at hinsdalehumanesociety.org as Wilma was a cat lover extraordinaire! Please visit www.hjfunerals.com to read her full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020