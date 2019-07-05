Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christian Church of Clarendon Hills
5750 Holmes Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Church of Clarendon Hills
5750 Holmes Ave.
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma J. Head

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma J. Head Obituary
Wilma J. Head (nee Smith), age 92, of Western Springs, born in Indianapolis, IN. Wilma was received by our Lord on July 2, 2019. Wilma lived a long, full, and happy life. Wilma was a registered pharmacist in Indiana, Texas, and Illinois. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late George E. Head for a wonderful 56 years. She is the loving mother of Georgia L. (James) Joyce. She will be greatly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews, church family, friends, and neighbors. Visitation 11am until time of Funeral Service 12pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Christian Church of Clarendon Hills, 5750 Holmes Ave., Clarendon Hills. Interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now