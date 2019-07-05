|
Wilma J. Head (nee Smith), age 92, of Western Springs, born in Indianapolis, IN. Wilma was received by our Lord on July 2, 2019. Wilma lived a long, full, and happy life. Wilma was a registered pharmacist in Indiana, Texas, and Illinois. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late George E. Head for a wonderful 56 years. She is the loving mother of Georgia L. (James) Joyce. She will be greatly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews, church family, friends, and neighbors. Visitation 11am until time of Funeral Service 12pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Christian Church of Clarendon Hills, 5750 Holmes Ave., Clarendon Hills. Interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019