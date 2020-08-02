Wilma Jean Schroeder, 96, of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Bennett, and brothers William (Ruth), John (Beulah), and Robert (Virginia). Devoted wife of the late Edward ("Bud") Schroeder, DDS, of Chicago, IL. Together, they traveled the world when they were not working or tending to their beautiful garden. She leaves behind nephews, Randy (Cec), Richard (Jasbir), Ron, Robert (Madeline), nieces Rhonda Avery and Susan Miller, as well as Denise (Timothy) Wray, and Dr. Keith (Lynn) Schroeder, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at the Congregational Church in Sun City, AZ.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store