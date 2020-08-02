1/
Wilma Jean Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jean Schroeder, 96, of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Bennett, and brothers William (Ruth), John (Beulah), and Robert (Virginia). Devoted wife of the late Edward ("Bud") Schroeder, DDS, of Chicago, IL. Together, they traveled the world when they were not working or tending to their beautiful garden. She leaves behind nephews, Randy (Cec), Richard (Jasbir), Ron, Robert (Madeline), nieces Rhonda Avery and Susan Miller, as well as Denise (Timothy) Wray, and Dr. Keith (Lynn) Schroeder, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at the Congregational Church in Sun City, AZ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved