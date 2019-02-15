Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
129 S. Division Street
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Wilma T. Daniszewski Obituary
Wilma T. Daniszewski, (nee Frejlich), 87, of Romeoville, IL, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years to John L. Daniszewski; cherished mother of Glenn (Susan) Kaminski, Laura (Orlando) Daniszewski and Kristie (Alex) Daniszewski; loving grandmother to Katherine (Ross) Kaminski and Daniel (Shellie) Kaminski; dear great-grandmother to Olivia and Amelia Hammond; devoted sister to Renetta (Nick) Mady; and fond aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her parents, Antoni and Julia (nee Kaminski) Frejlich; and her siblings, Steven (Ann) Frejlich, Henrietta (Frank) George, Katherine (Walter) Zimmerman, Francis (Harry) Pierczynski, Frieda (Leo) Swintek, Hilda (Stanley) Skrabacz, and Walter (Lorraine) Frejlich. Funeral services Monday, February 19, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 129 S. Division Street, Plainfield, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to appreciated. For more information, (815) 741-5500 or to view her complete obituary visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
