|
|
Wilma W, Jezek (nee Warzyk) age 77 of Plainfield, beloved wife of Rudolph. Loving mother of Kimberly (Daniel) Tisch. Dearest sister of Victoria Dirc, Late Walter (Kathy) Warzyk, and the late Robert Warzyk. Fond aunt of Antonette "Toni" Bongean, Nicholette "Nicki" Boyle, Butch Warzyk and Brian Warzyk. Memorial visitation Friday 1:00 PM until time of memorial service 2:00 PM. at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019