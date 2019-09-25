|
Winifred "Winnie" M. Clemes nee Neffley, age 83, of Florida and Formerly of Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Loving Mother of Patricia (Jimmy) Cook, Cynthia Clemes, Jacqueline (Tom) Widacki and Kimberly (Charlie) Hummel. Proud Nany of 7 and great-Nany of 11. Fond Mother-in-law to Sam Devuono. Winnie was preceded in death by her Husband of 62 years John J. Clemes, III, her Daughter Janis Devuono and her parents Thomas and Winifred Neffley. Linda was loved by many and will be missed by more. Friends are invited to celebrate both Winnie and John's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 Noon at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 S. Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills, IL. An interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The . For further information in regards to the services, please contact Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home at 708-974-4410 or visit our web site at www.palosgaidasfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019