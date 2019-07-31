|
Winifred Jane Isaacson, passed away on July 28, 2019 at age 94. Winifred was born April 26, 1925 in Danville, IL to Ernest and Mamie Cook Halls. Wini graduated from Danville High School and attended Depauw University. She married William Isaacson on June 6th, 1948 and moved to Waukegan. They lived in Waukegan until 1998 when they moved to Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Charles and Betty. She is survived by her son Kent (Cindi) Isaacson of Lakeville, MN; daughter Karen (Chuck) Boehm of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Karl (Melanie) Boehm of Plattsmouth, NE, Danielle Hedberg of Ham Lake, MN, Christopher Boehm of Elkhorn, NE, and Drew (Kate) Isaacson of Gypsum, CO; great-grandchildren Michael and Brooklyn Hedberg and Charlotte Boehm; sister Charlene "Sugie" Saunders; and many nieces and nephews.
Wini was a school secretary with Waukegan Public Schools for 23 years, working at Webster Jr. High, Hyde Park, Waukegan East High School guidance office and payroll.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 71 years and was a deacon and active member of the Women's Association and Mariners. She was also a 60 year member of the PEO Sisterhood, the Swinging Swedes square dance group, the Little Fort and Chuck Wagon camping groups, and Homemakers. She volunteered at Victory Hospital for 30 years.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, August 1st at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will conclude the visitation at 12 PM. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville.
Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 122 N. Martin Luther King, Waukegan IL 60085.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019