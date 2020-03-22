|
Winifred Pawliger Gailen passed away on Monday, March 16th, 2020 after a brief illness, two months shy of her 100th birthday. A life-long Chicagoan, Winnie was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Gailen; Loving mom to the late Robert M. (Carol Smeja) and Judy (Michael Trautman) Gailen; Devoted Grandma to Hannah and Gabe; Beloved Aunt to Beth Robyn (Jeff) Pawliger and Merryl (Robert) Kaplan. A special thank you to Myrna Lanuza, for compassion and friendship the last two years. An award-winning artist who continued to make beautiful paintings well into her late 90s, she was an inspiration to both students and her peers. She celebrated the beauty and humor in the world and in the many people she drew close. A devoted friend, she was always ready to give her talent, heart, and laughter to those who needed it. Winnie loved art, the Cubs, the comics, her family and friends. Above all, she loved her sweetheart Larry. Winnie's loving became her legacy. A life of love that uplifted all who knew her. Interment will be private by necessity. A celebration of her life will be planned at later date. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020