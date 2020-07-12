1/
Winifred T. Nielsen
Devoted wife of the late Kermett; Loving mother of Mark (Mary Ann), Anne (William) Freund, Linnea (Robert) Walavich, late John Peter (Rae), James Eric, Nancy (late Joseph) Murphy, Frances (Richard) Kelleher, Patricia (Patrick) O'Donnell, Christopher (Mary Kay), and the late Matthew; Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt to many; Visitation Tuesday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave. Evergreen Park, with a private family Mass to follow; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Mt. St. Benedict Monastery, 620 Summit Ave. N, Crookston, MN 56716 would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
