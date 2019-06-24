Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Winifred "Winnie" Yore (nee Ward) , age 85, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Winnie is the beloved wife of the late Peter Yore; loving mother of Kathleen (Rich) Piasecki, Debra (Terry) O'Connor, Brenda (Jim) Collis, Maureen (Bob) Warner, Michael (Dianna) Yore, Erin (Jack) Baker; proud grandmother of Christopher Piasecki, Russell O'Connor, Shannon (George) Blair, & Peter O'Connor, Megan & Brian Collis, Kaitlin, Molly & Michael Warner, Peter & Liam Yore, Brendan and Shannon Baker; great-grandmother of Aidan, Charlie, and Finn. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm- 9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Prayers will begin at 10:15 at the funeral home. Going directly to St. Linus Catholic Church at 11:00 am for Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
