|
|
Winifred Zoe Ritchie, age 99 of Chicago, IL, passed away at home on November 18, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1920 in Moro, Oregon, the daughter of Homer and Jennie (Bowersox) Belshee.
She graduated from Oregon State and moved to California to teach PE and Chemistry at Westmont College. On April 17, 1946 Winnie was united in marriage to Dwight Ritchie and they spent the next 32 years happily together until his tragic death in 1978 in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
In 1985, Winnie moved to London to teach refugees and from there to Islamabad, Pakistan to set up a library for refugee students. In March 2002, the church service she was attending in Islamabad was bombed. Winnie sustained injuries and returned to Illinois to live near family. She was a member of the Big Rock Baptist Church, in Big Rock, IL. In her final years, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law outside Chicago.
Winnie loved to travel and enjoyed meeting people. She had friends spread throughout the world. Her travels took her to Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. Winnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Winifred is survived by her children Joanna (Gary) Ginter of Chicago, IL, Joseph (Sharon) Ritchie of West Chicago, IL, Mark (Nancy) Ritchie of IN, James (Kimberly) of Big Rock, IL as well as 21 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Russel Belshee, Arthur Belshee, Leila Free, Betty Hogg and Eva Belshee, her granddaughter, Katherine Hope Ritchie, her son, Daniel Ritchie,
Winifred's wishes were to be buried beside her husband. She will be laid to rest in the British Cemetery in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019