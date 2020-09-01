1/
Wm. Dwight Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wm.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wm. Dwight Nichols (age 87) of Aurora Illinois, formerly of Oak Park, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie; loving father of Wm. Douglas, Mark (Kathleen), Brian, Matt (Meagan) Nichols. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Gavin, Kaitlyn and Emily. Dear brother of the late Lida Katherine (late Emmet) Boaz; brother-in-law of Vicki (Gene) Barry. Visitation will be Thursday 9-11am September 3rd at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved