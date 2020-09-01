Wm. Dwight Nichols (age 87) of Aurora Illinois, formerly of Oak Park, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie; loving father of Wm. Douglas, Mark (Kathleen), Brian, Matt (Meagan) Nichols. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Gavin, Kaitlyn and Emily. Dear brother of the late Lida Katherine (late Emmet) Boaz; brother-in-law of Vicki (Gene) Barry. Visitation will be Thursday 9-11am September 3rd at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.