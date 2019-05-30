|
|
Xenophon Doudalis, age 95, US Army Veteran WWII, French Medal of Honor recipient. Beloved husband of late Maria nee Baltas Doudalis for 62 years. Loving father of Valerie (John) Magg, loving grandfather of Matthew (Lisa) Doudalis and Marisa (Sean) Wilhelm. Loving great-grandfather to Maria Angela, Isabella, Alexis and Adam. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 4pm-8pm, at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral Home, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL. Funeral Saturday, June 1, 2019, service to start promptly at 9am at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church at 2350 Dempster, Des Plaines, IL. Interment at Elmwood Park Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019