|
|
Yael Hoffman (nee Winter), age 72, of Lincolnwood, IL, passed away on April 10, 2020 after courageously battling cancer. Her funeral was officiated by Rabbi Joel Gutstein of Congregation Yehuda Moshe. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Lawns in a temporary mausoleum until she can safely be moved to her permanent resting place in Jerusalem, Israel. Yael was the daughter of Miriam (nee Engelhardt) and Avraham Winter. She was born on January 24, 1948, in Jerusalem during Israel's war of independence. She grew up in Jerusalem with her four sisters, Judith (Meir) Levisohn, Naomi Vogel, Rachel (Joseph) Bodenheimer, and Michal (Joseph) Kalner. Her parents owned the "WETA" art and souvenir store on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem. Yael served in the Israeli army's "NAHAL" Brigade, where she met her husband, Isaac. They were married on August 10, 1969 in Netanya, Israel. Following the wedding, the couple moved to the United States and settled in Gary, Indiana. Eventually, they moved to Lincolnwood, where they raised four children, Tahl (Tomer) Wilson, Maya (Zachary) Spector, Gil (Maayan) Hoffman, and Karen (Menachem) Zimmerman. Yael loved to create clay sculptures in her unique, abstract style. She was known for her classic and elegant fashion sense and was an expert cook who shared many of her well-known recipes with her friends. Yael was the center of the household, known for her festive holiday tables and parties. Even though she lost her hearing over the years, she loved classical music and amazed everyone with her ability to memorize the melody of a song after hearing it only one time. She read books voraciously in both Hebrew and English. Yael loved traveling and visited many countries in Europe. The State of Israel, Jerusalem and the Jewish tradition played an important role in her life. She is also survived by: Her grandchildren Yuval, Yoav, Noa, Rowan, Shlomo, Eliana, Netanya, Ami, Devarya, Shai, Lior and Elan Ayal. Her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Chicago and in Israel. Due to the limitations and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral and shiva services were limited and held by Zoom. A memorial celebrating Yael's life will be held at a later date. May her memory be for blessing. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020