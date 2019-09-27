Home

Dr. Yam Shun Tong Obituary
Dr. Yam Shun Tong, age 70, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Cindy; loving father of San and Kevin Tong passed away on September 25, 2019 in Chicago. Dr. Tong was a practicing Obstetrician/Gynecologist at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. A Memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday September 29 at the Carleton Hotel in Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Center for Pacific Asian Family (CPAF) https://nurturingchange.org/ are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
