Yetta Byster, nee Kuklin. Beloved wife of the late Albert Byster. Cherished mother of Norman (Arlene) Byster and Jackie (Leo) Abramson. Treasured grandmother of Lindsey and Danielle Byster, and Jacob and Mandy Musleh. Dear sister of the late Jerome (Barbara) Kuklin and Estelle (Arthur) Klein. Adored daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Kuklin. Graveside service Tuesday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue (Westlake Section), Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019