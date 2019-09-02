Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 W. Montrose Avenue (Westlake Section)
Norridge, IL
Yetta Byster, nee Kuklin. Beloved wife of the late Albert Byster. Cherished mother of Norman (Arlene) Byster and Jackie (Leo) Abramson. Treasured grandmother of Lindsey and Danielle Byster, and Jacob and Mandy Musleh. Dear sister of the late Jerome (Barbara) Kuklin and Estelle (Arthur) Klein. Adored daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Kuklin. Graveside service Tuesday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue (Westlake Section), Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019
