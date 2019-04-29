|
|
Yetta Saltzberg nee Beron, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Theodore "Ted" Saltzberg. Loving mother of Dr. Deborah (Dr. Arthur) Smerling, Dr. Samuel (Frae) Saltzberg and Sharon (Alan) Matten. Devoted grandmother of David, Jennifer, Nachum(Sophia), Jonathan, Cheryl, Yosef (Lucy), Laura, Yehoshua, Masha, Adina and Elisheva. Devoted great grandmother of Eliyahu Tuvia. Active member of many institutions including: Anshe Motele, Arie Crown Hebrew Day School, Associated Talmud Torah, Hapoel Mizrachi, Hebrew Theological College Yeshiva Women (Past President), Ida Crown Jewish Academy, and her beloved Bookclub. Services were held on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Anshe Motele, 6520 North California Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.anshemotele.org or Associated Talmud Torah, 3531 Madison Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.att.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019