1/
Yolanda Alcauter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 50; Devoted wife of Eli (CFD); Loving mother of Isaly and God-mother of Logan; Cherished daughter of Aurelio and the late MariaElena Vinaja; Beloved sister, aunt and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL; Mass 12:00 noon; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/alcauter;

Interment Private; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral
10:45 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
also live-streamed at https://asimplestreaming.com/alcauter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved