Yolanda Colletti, age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away May 13, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville. She was born on September 24, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Yolanda was the devoted and loving wife of the late Charlie Colletti; caring mother of John (Annemarie Webb) Colletti; proud and loving grandmother of Joseph, Christine (fiance Daniel Knorps), James and Matthew Colletti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominick and Pierina (nee Testore) Garda and her loving sister and best friend, Theresa (the late Eugene) Costabile. She was also the caring aunt of Maria (Fred) Toms and Anthony (Rhonna) Costabile and great-aunt of Eugene, Matthew and Fred, Jr. Toms, Jason, Jordan and Jamie Costabile. She is also survived by her brother John (the late Patricia) and their family; as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Colletti side of the family. Yolanda fondly recalled growing up on the west side of Chicago and attending Our Lady of Angels Grade School before graduating from Providence High School. She enjoyed working in the Sears Roebuck and Co. comptroller's office before starting her family. Later in life she returned to the workforce in the medical industry until retiring from St. Elizabeth's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Lady of Angels Mission, 3808 W. Iowa St., Chicago, IL 60651. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 5:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com