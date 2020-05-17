Yolanda DeFano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda DeFano, nee Arturi, age 90, after a life lived in faith and with grace went home to be with our lord on May 11, 2020. Yolanda is survived by her husband Dominic of 67 years and her four children; her son Dominic, who, included with her husband, she referred to as her two Dominic's, her daughters Phyllis (Ray) Larke and Diana (Bob) Skudlarek and her son Ben (Carolynn) DeFano. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There wasn't a day that went by that she wasn't heard saying, "Thank You" and "God bless you", but in truth we thank God everyday for blessing us with Yolanda. Such a little lady, such a big presence, and she will be missed forever! Due to the Covid19 outbreak all services are private, and the entombment will be at Christ the King Mausoleum in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Entombment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved