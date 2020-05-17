Yolanda DeFano, nee Arturi, age 90, after a life lived in faith and with grace went home to be with our lord on May 11, 2020. Yolanda is survived by her husband Dominic of 67 years and her four children; her son Dominic, who, included with her husband, she referred to as her two Dominic's, her daughters Phyllis (Ray) Larke and Diana (Bob) Skudlarek and her son Ben (Carolynn) DeFano. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There wasn't a day that went by that she wasn't heard saying, "Thank You" and "God bless you", but in truth we thank God everyday for blessing us with Yolanda. Such a little lady, such a big presence, and she will be missed forever! Due to the Covid19 outbreak all services are private, and the entombment will be at Christ the King Mausoleum in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.