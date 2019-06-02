|
Yolanda Gentile, nee Larinese, age 96, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Emil Gentile; fond mother of Charles (Maria) Gentile, Emily Gentile and Rosalie (Jose) Gentile-Barajas; dear grandmother of Katharine (Don) Coglianese, Karen (Preston Cummings) Gentile and David (Stephanie Aylward) Gentile; great grandmother of Joseph Coglianese, Michael Coglianese, Mya Coglianese, John Cummings and Matteo Gentile; daughter of the late Luigi (the late Amelia) Larinese; sister of Giuseppe, Raphael, Antoinette, Arcimede, Mario and Antonio; loving aunt of Susan (Ray) Lustro and great aunt of David and Brian. Lying in State at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Corner of Raymond and 30th, LaGrange Park on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 A.M. to time of Mass 11 A.M. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019