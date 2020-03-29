|
|
Yolanda Marie Leahy nee Dalessandro 102 of Niles, IL. Was born on Friday October 12, 1917 and passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020. Yolanda was the loving wife of the late Joseph Leahy Sr. ; caring mother of Mary Pat (late C.W. Fentress) leahy, Louise Ann (Pete) Saari and Joseph (Suanne), (late Libby) Leahy; dear grandmother of Peter (Holly) Saari, Jonathan (Grace) Saari and Megan (Brian) Robin and great-grandmother of Trey, Blake, Patrick, Joey, Parker and Samantha. Due to CDC recommendations, funeral services for Yolanda will be held Privately. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Advocate Hospice Generations Comfort Care Unit. Arrangements by Oehler Funeral Home and info at oehlerfuneralhome.com or 847-824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020