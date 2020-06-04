Yuan Chun Eugene Chang
1922 - 2020
Yuan Chun Eugene "Gene" Chang, 98, an accomplished civil engineer, lifetime scholar, and beloved father and husband, passed away quietly at his home with his family in Barrington on Friday, May 29, 2020. Gene was born on Jan. 15, 1922 in Wuxi, China. He was awarded the prestigious Boxer Indemnity Scholarship (Gengzi Paikuan Jiang Xue Jin), which earned him a spot in University of Illinois' Master's Program, Champaign-Urbana. Gene achieved his first MS in Civil Engineering in just 7 months and went on to earn a second BS and MS from Georgia Tech and a Doctorate in Civil Engineering from U of I. He married Isabel Liang in 1957 and worked for Harza Engineering Co. Chicago, for 40 years, during which he served as a senior consultant on the Tarbela Dam Project in Pakistan, The Ertan Hydroelectric Dam in Sichuan Province of China, and the Three Gorges Dam Project. Gene was a father figure to many, a consummate learner, committed to the betterment of society and held steadfast in his belief in democracy and the good in all people. He dedicated his life to providing for

his family as well as making higher education accessible to his extended family. Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Isabel Liang Chang, two children, Clifton Chang (Kyle Lucy Chang) and Cara Chang Mutert (Rob Mutert); 5 grandchildren, Connor and Owen Chang, Clayton, Chris and Bella Mutert; and 2 great grand-children Austin and Bryson. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. Full obituary and condolences, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, May God's peace help you through this most difficult time. 1cor 1:3,4
