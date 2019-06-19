|
Yanagidate , Yukiko Yukiko Yanagidate, 88, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Yanagidate; loving mother of Glenn (Lori) and Alan (Nancy); treasured "Bachan" of Isamu; loyal sister of Hiroko Reinbold, of Chicago, Mieko Kandybe, of Northbrook, and the late Yasuko Horiuchi, Yoriko Nishi & Chuzo Nishi. Yukiko was an incredibly positive person who loved gardening and cooking. She was a long time employee of Commerce Clearing House Publishing. Visitation Fri June, 21, 2-6 pm with a funeral service at 6 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Interment private at Montrose Cemetery. Info: (773) 472-6300
