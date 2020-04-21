Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Gomberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne D. Gomberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne D. Gomberg Obituary
Yvonne D. Gomberg, nee Korenthal, 84, beloved wife of Neal for 64 wonderful years; loving mother of Diane (Norman) Agins and Marci (Richard) Zeoli; cherished grandmother of Carissa (Steven) Graffia, Lucas Agins, Nicole (Michael) Martinez, Brittany Zeoli and Jeremy Zeoli; adored Bubbe of Alexis, Jaden and Giana; dear sister of the late Jack (the late Gwen) Korenthal and sister-in-law of Reva and the late Lionel Gomberg; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Hope (www.cityofhope.org). For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now