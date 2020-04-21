|
Yvonne D. Gomberg, nee Korenthal, 84, beloved wife of Neal for 64 wonderful years; loving mother of Diane (Norman) Agins and Marci (Richard) Zeoli; cherished grandmother of Carissa (Steven) Graffia, Lucas Agins, Nicole (Michael) Martinez, Brittany Zeoli and Jeremy Zeoli; adored Bubbe of Alexis, Jaden and Giana; dear sister of the late Jack (the late Gwen) Korenthal and sister-in-law of Reva and the late Lionel Gomberg; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Hope (www.cityofhope.org). For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020