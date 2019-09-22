|
Yvonne J. Dore, age 86, passed away on June 13, 2019 and she is the loving wife of her surviving husband Philip for 64 years, and she was the loving mother of Philip (Marjorie); David (Peggy); Cynthia (Richard) Oczyk; Deborah Dore; Celia (Richard) Pollak; Claudia (Roger) Lubaszka; Tony (Mary); the late Daniel (Sophia); Miles (Linae); James (Stefane). Yvonne and Philip were also foster parents of Edwin (Deborah) Martinez and adoptive parent of Delores (Keith) Kislow; 34 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.
Yvonne and Philip raised their family in the Our Lady of the Snows Parish of the Vittum Park neighborhood in Chicago. In 1994 they moved to Oak Lawn, IL. Winter in Bullhead City, AZ from 1988-1999 and then in West Palm Beach, FL, from 2001-2018.
A Mass of celebration of her life will take place at St. Patricia Church at 9000 S. 86th Ave, Hickory Hills, IL 60457 on September 28th at 10:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Her body was donated to science. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019