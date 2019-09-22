Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patricia
9050 S 86th Ave
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patricia Church
9000 S. 86th Ave
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Dore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne J. (Hughes) Dore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne J. (Hughes) Dore Obituary
Yvonne J. Dore, age 86, passed away on June 13, 2019 and she is the loving wife of her surviving husband Philip for 64 years, and she was the loving mother of Philip (Marjorie); David (Peggy); Cynthia (Richard) Oczyk; Deborah Dore; Celia (Richard) Pollak; Claudia (Roger) Lubaszka; Tony (Mary); the late Daniel (Sophia); Miles (Linae); James (Stefane). Yvonne and Philip were also foster parents of Edwin (Deborah) Martinez and adoptive parent of Delores (Keith) Kislow; 34 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.

Yvonne and Philip raised their family in the Our Lady of the Snows Parish of the Vittum Park neighborhood in Chicago. In 1994 they moved to Oak Lawn, IL. Winter in Bullhead City, AZ from 1988-1999 and then in West Palm Beach, FL, from 2001-2018.

A Mass of celebration of her life will take place at St. Patricia Church at 9000 S. 86th Ave, Hickory Hills, IL 60457 on September 28th at 10:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Her body was donated to science. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.