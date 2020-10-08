Yvonne J. Oswald, nee DeGrange, age 84, grade school teacher with CPS for over 40 years; former parishioner at Saint Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, Downers Grove; beloved wife of the late Louis; loving mother of Laura (Benjamin Klostermann) and Ellen (Kevin Worden) Oswald; proud grandmother of Catherine Klostermann and Daniel and Jennifer Worden; cherished great-grandmother of Adrian; dear sister of Charles (Laura) and Arthur (Virginia) DeGrange and the late Lois (the late Joe) Zajdel and Edward Jr (the late Dianne) DeGrange; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 6:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. Live Stream of the service will be available through the funeral home website. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 or DuPage Easter Seals, 830 S Addison Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181 or American Cancer Society
, 225 N Michigan Ave , Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com