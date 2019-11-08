|
Yvonne Jancovic, nee Micari, of Westchester, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Tom (Mary); proud hockey Nana of Michael; dear aunt of Steve, Nancy, Susan, Diane and David; devoted cousin of Vince Micari (Sharon Carlson). Lying-in-State Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair, Westchester from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019