In Memoriam and Fond Remembrance
October 4, 1950 - November 1, 2018
Born to Dr. Urosh L. Seffer (Uros Lazara Seferovic) and Helen (nee Muslin) Yvonne enjoyed a life in suburban Riverside, Illinois. Her father was a beloved Yugoslav musician, an American physician, a medical professor at Northwestern University and president of the Serbian National Defense for over twenty years. During the Cold War, it was Dr. Seffer's fierce anti-communist leadership among the Serbs which made Yvonne's home an embassy and refuge center for Serbs fleeing the murderous Communist Yugoslav regime. One of those refugees was the exiled King Peter II of Yugoslavia who was a frequent house guest and a close friend to the family.
In 1964, Yvonne became Dame Yvonne Kathryn Seffer by order of King Peter II, then a member of King Peter's Royal Association of Knight Bachelor in 1978, and a recipient of the Sovereign Military Order of the Knights of Jerusalem in 1983. Yvonne's humanitarian effort and support of children's charities carried through her entire life. Honored as "Woman of the Year" 1998 by Positive Action for Charitable Events (P.A.C.E.), Who's Who of American Women 13th edition, American Biographical Institute Recognition Award, International Directory of Distinguished Leader and National Association of Female Executives.
After graduating Riverside - Brookfield High Shool in 1968, Yvonne attended the Walt Whitman School of Journalism at Ohio University. Yvonne entered her life- long career in Real Estate in 1978 becoming a real estate broker and ultimately working in the Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate offices in Hinsdale in the Village and Oak Brook offices for over 35 years. Yvonne achieved the designations of ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative), CIPS (Certified International Property Specialist), Certified Negotiator, and CRW designation which is the highest credential awarded and presented by the Residential Real Estate Council. Yvonne was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, Mainstreet Organization of and Women's Council of Realtors.
Yvonne's accomplishments were many, to include receiving the Illinois Association of Realtor's "Presidents Award," DuPage Board of Realtors "Membership Award," Chairman of the International Committee and serving as Director on the Board of Directors for the Mainstreet Board of Realtors Association of Illinois.
Yvonne's passion for travel led her to pursue retiring in Panama City, Panama, and her untimely death on November 1, 2018. Yvonne led a fruitful life and will always be remembered, a sister, cousin, goddaughter, and dear friend to so many around the world. Her favorite Ralph Waldo Emerson quote..."To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived...This is to have succeeded."
Eternal Peace, Yvonne
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019