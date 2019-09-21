Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Yvonne Michel
1937 - 2019
Yvonne Michel Obituary
On Thursday September 19, 2019, Yvonne Michel a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend died of cancer. She is the beloved wife of Fritz R. Michel, loving mother of Steve (Kristin) Michel, Patrick (Jessica) Michel, Chantal (Tim) Healey, Caroline (Richard) Bullock, Ena (Peter) Laliberte and Victor Michel. Yvonne is the daughter of Joseph Hayek Antoine and Wahibi Hyar from Lebanon. She had seven siblings and is survived by her brother, George Antoine. She was born on May 4, 1937 in the Dominican Republic. When she was young, her family moved to Haiti where she met the love of her life, Fritz Roc Michel. Upon marrying, they moved to Montreal where her husband, Fritz completed his medical training. Three years later, she and her husband moved to Chicago, Illinois which became their home for over 55 years. Together, they raised their six children. In 1985, Yvonne received her bachelor's degree from Prairie State College. Yvonne was a kind and generous woman. Her door was always open to family, friends or anyone in need. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Every Sunday evening, she would cook for her family. It did not matter whether only two or 20 members of her family would show up for Sunday dinner. Yvonne also loved to sing, cook, travel and attend the opera. Yvonne spent the last chapter of her life enjoying her 17 grandchildren: Sophia, Christopher, Oscar, Chloe, Colette, Benjamin, Honor, Cleo, Roc, Nicolas, Elise, Zara, Diego, Hugo, Fritz, Fleur and Savanna. Yvonne died in her home surrounded by her entire family singing to her the childhood French songs she often sang to them. Visitation Tuesday September 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, Illinois 60201. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her name to: Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, 2840 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
