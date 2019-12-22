|
Yvonne Palandech, nee Tarailo, age 78, 1941-2019, a resident of Evergreen Park, IL, passed away on December 18, 2019 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Yvonne is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Palandech; her loving children, Milena (Nick Rosa) Palandech, Gregory (Francy) Palandech and Kristen (Bob) Milligan; her adored grand-daughter, Peyton Milligan. She also leaves behind her sister, Elena Tarailo, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends that she always considered to be family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sonja and Milan Tarailo; her brother, Neb Tarailo; her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Before retiring, Yvonne was the Director of Purchasing at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago and prior to that, a buyer at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. At Elmhurst she made friendships that would last the rest of her life. Yvonne was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church and member of the Church Kolo of Serbian Sisters. Funeral Services, Friday, December 27, at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 186th Street, Lansing, IL 60438. Yvonne will lie in state from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Montrose Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, PAWS or The would be most appreciated. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019