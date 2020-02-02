Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Yvonne S. Sor

Yvonne S. Sor Obituary
Yvonne S. Sor, 66. Beloved wife of Daniel N. Janich. Devoted daughter of the late Mina (Lazar) and the late Bernard Sor. Dear sister-in- law of Joyce (Robert) Lumley. Cherished aunt of Jennifer Lanzarotta, Kristen Lanzarotta and Nicole (Edward) Bandemer. Loving friend of many. Memorial service Sunday February 9, at 2:00 P.M. at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl., Chicago, IL 60632, www.chicagosfoodbank.org or Feeding America, 35 E Wacker Dr, Ste 2000, Chicago, IL 60601, www.feedingamerica.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
