Yvonne Theobald nee Breaux, age, of Glenview, formerly of Evanston, passed away February 23, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 ½ years of the late Henry E. Theobald; devoted mother of Bruce Theobald (Maria Ciobra, fiancée); fond sister of the late Earl Gray Breaux, Jerome Breaux, and Harry Breaux. Mrs. Theobald enjoyed sewing from the age of 9, made all of her own clothes and even taught English Tailoring. She was a Professional Model for Marshall Fields, Carson's and Mandel Brothers and was also a Modeling Instructor. Yvonne and her husband enjoyed dancing, traveling and gardening. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Evanston, Chasse Dance Club, and the Glenview and North Shore Senior Centers for many years. One of the most exciting adventures of her life was being chosen as Ms. Illinois Senior Citizen Queen in 1992 and then being a top ten finalist at the Ms. National Senior Citizen Pageant. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2019 from 4:30pm until time of the service at 7:30pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Glenview (just south of Lake Ave. on west side). Interment private at Eden Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information 847-998-1020.0 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary