Zach Leviton, age 16, cherished son of Julie Leviton and Steven Leviton; loving brother of Ryan (Jennifer) Leviton and Taylor (Philip) Tenca; thrilled uncle of Lucas John Leviton; forever loving grandson of Gravey and Poppy, and the late Ruth Greenfield; caring nephew of Wendy (David) Peck, Debbie (Paul) Cox, Ted (Ruth) Greenfield and Steve Fox; best bud of Sophie. Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to the . Info: Chesed v'Emet, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020