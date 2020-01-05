|
Zachary C. DePhillips, Age 29, passed away suddenly January 1, 2020. Beloved son of George, M.D. and Sherry DePhillips. Cherished brother of George (Brock Spies), Courtney, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Lillie. Devoted grandson of Cynthia and the late Frank Crouse, the late George and the late Rosemarie DePhillips. Fond nephew of Cathy (Thomas) Baskin and Kimberly DePhillips. Adored cousin of Tyler Baskin. Visitation Monday Jan 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, place and time to be determined. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020