Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Emily Church
Zbigniew J. Straczek Obituary
Zbigniew J. Straczek age 74, of Mount Prospect passed away January 7, 2020. Loving husband of Maria for 49 years. Dear father of Christine (Fred) Bittner, Barbara (Dan) Miles, Richard, and Johnny (Candice). Proud grandfather of Skyler, Caitlyn, Jordyn, Kara, Benjamin, Bradley and Brody. Fond brother of Stanley. Visitation Friday January 10, 2020 from 3:00pm until 9:00pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Road Mount Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Saturday 9:30am proceeding to Saint Emily Church Mass 10:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
