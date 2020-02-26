Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church

Zdzislaw S. Piotrowski

Zdzislaw S. Piotrowski Obituary
Zdzislaw S. "Jessie" Piotrowski, beloved husband of Lilly (nee Pikul); loving father of Robert (Cheryl) Piotrowski, Joanna (Scot) Cassell, Renee Piotrowski and Christine (Mark) Jagiello; devoted grandfather of Emily, Christopher, Thomas, Anjielika, Michael, Matthew, Madelynn and Alex; dearest brother of Jozef, Kazimierz, Danuta and Stanislaw; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
