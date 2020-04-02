|
Zeita Mary Kleschen, 88, a longtime resident of Evanston, died on March 20 at her home in Missoula, Montana. Mrs. Kleschen was born on February 14, 1932 and grew up in LaPorte, Indiana. Mrs. Kleschen was a fantastic tennis player in high school but because of the times could only practice with the boys but not play on the team; there was no girls' team at the time. Zeita graduated with a bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1953. Mrs. Kleschen's first job out of college was as a buyer at Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago. While working in Chicago she met her future husband Frank H. Kleschen, Jr. on a tennis playing date. Zeita and Frank married in 1957 and they raised their four children in Evanston. Zeita also worked at Washington National Insurance Company and Rotary International in Evanston, sometimes working the night shift so that she could be home for her children and work at the family businesses during the day. Mrs. Kleschen had many business interests with her husband Frank, one of the most successful being the creation of the Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors Ice Cream store on Central Street in Evanston, now known as Hartigans. Mr. and Mrs. Kleschen moved to Seattle in 1986 and spent 18 years there before retiring to Missoula, Montana in 2004. Zeita and Frank were married for 49 years until his death in 2006. Mrs. Kleschen was selfless and made many sacrifices for her family; she was always positive, kind and supportive.
Mrs. Kleschen was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, and her brothers Ed and Ray. She is survived by her four children; Mary (husband Tom Michels and their children Katie, Julia and Sarah) of Missoula, Montana; Henry (wife Karen and their children Justin, Kevin, Ryan and Kelly) of Evanston; Erik (wife Kristin and their children Melissa and Kyle) of Missoula; and Peter of Missoula. She is further survived by her great grandson Max.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020