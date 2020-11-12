1/2
Zelda Eisenstein
Zelda Eisenstein passed away on November 10 at the age of 95. The only child of Morris and Rose Farber of Milwaukee, Zelda was married 65 years to Theodore "Ted" Eisenstein. She was a proud homemaker and mother of four: Stanley (Marilyn), Mark (Barbara), Ron (Joann) and Judy (Marc) Becker. Preceded in death by Ted and their daughter Judy, she is survived by her sons and grandchildren Russell Eisenstein, Leah (Dustin) Rosenfeld, Mara Eisenstein, Alyssa Eisenstein, Samantha (Lee) Newmark, Andy Eisenstein and great-grandchildren Jayden and Sydney Rosenfeld and Jude Newmark. She was a kind, gentle and loving soul who will be sorely missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Pandemic restrictions require a private funeral. Memorial donations to the Illinois Holocaust Museum.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
