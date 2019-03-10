|
Zelma Weinstein, nee Abramson, 93, beloved wife of the late Fred for over 72 years; loving mother of Alan (Linda), Jeffrey and the late Richard; cherished grandmother of Marc, Aaron (Michelle), Danny, Mitchell (Esmeralda), Samuel and Leah; adored great grandmother of Jeramiah, Gabriel and Christian; treasured sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearbrook (www.clearbrook.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019