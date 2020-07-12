Zenaida A. 'Nana' Sidan, 77, of Skokie, IL, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on June 27, 2020; she passed away at her home surrounded by family after a debilitating battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. She leaves behind Elio, her devoted husband of 53 years; her three children and their spouses, Zenaida B. Sidan (Keith Paul), Aida Z. Giglio (Michael J.), and Henny Sidan II (April Fisher); her beloved granddaughter, Alicia Amsel; her brother, Frank Oliva (Beatriz); her nieces, Sadzi and Aylette; her sweet cat, Cleo; as well as other family and close friends of many years. Zenaida was born in Cuba on December 14,1942, to Zenaida J. and Francisco Oliva. She studied for her bachelor's degree in accounting as well as a degree in piano teaching and graduated as her class valedictorian while fighting Communism as a revolutionary. At age 19, with all her worldly possessions in one suitcase, Zenaida and her father emigrated from Cuba just 13 days before the Cuban Missile Crisis. She lived in Miami, FL, for four years before moving to Chicago. There, she was reintroduced to Elio Sidan, her childhood neighbor in Cuba and her kindergarten classmate. Three months later in 1966, she married Elio, the love of her life. She enjoyed making beautiful art projects and ceramics with her children, sewing costumes and gorgeous outfits, and cooking exquisite and plentiful meals for her family, friends, and the hungry. A servant for Jesus, she lived by Isaiah 53; a dedicated member and deaconess of Carter-Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Skokie for 48 years, she established and led countless programs to combat hunger and homelessness in the Chicagoland area, including clothes drives and meal preparation. These meals were equal to any that she cooked for her own family. Most notably, each month, she spearheaded the group who made sandwiches for Chicago's Night Ministry. She is remembered by many for always opening her home to the church youth group. Alicia never had a babysitter, as 'Nana' took care of her every weekday since she was three months old, and daily for twelve years, picked Alicia up from school; all the teachers and students knew and loved Nana. Being with Alicia was Nana's greatest pleasure. Zenaida's memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, please make donations at act.alz.org/goto/NanasNinjas
. An extremely beautiful and astounding lady inside and out, she has undoubtedly heard the words of Jesus, "Well done, Zenaida, good and faithful servant!"