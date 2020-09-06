Zennon David Krupa, 32 years, Suddenly. Beloved son of Sophia nee Kulawiak (Richard) Wolak. Cherished brother of Ivonna (Nathan) Rogers, Barbara (Michael) Locascio, Cassandra Wolak & Jessica Wolak. Proud uncle of Alexandra & Desmond. Devoted grandson of Jozef & Janina Kulawiak. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500